Brokers Issue Forecasts for Doman Building Materials Group Ltd.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:DBM)

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Doman Building Materials Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 13th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen anticipates that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Doman Building Materials Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.47 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Doman Building Materials Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$6.25 to C$7.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$7.46.

DBM stock opened at C$6.56 on Thursday. Doman Building Materials Group has a 1-year low of C$5.30 and a 1-year high of C$8.82. The firm has a market cap of C$570.65 million, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$7.21 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Doman Building Materials Group’s dividend payout ratio is 55.45%.

Doman Building Materials Group Company Profile

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.

