Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BTX traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.49. 5,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,543. The stock has a market cap of $205.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 4.61. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $10.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc (NYSE:BTX – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,459,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243,826 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.48% of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Company Profile

Eterna Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in creating transformative regenerative medicine treatments for cancer, blood disorders, and monogenic diseases. It offers IRX-2, a human cell-derived cytokine therapy, studying the safety and efficacy of IRX-2 in patients with head and neck cancer in Phase 2B.

