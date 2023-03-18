Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. cut its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,518 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $7,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,048,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,201,000 after acquiring an additional 52,848 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 9.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,207,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,821,000 after acquiring an additional 284,786 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 658.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,975,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583,481 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 3.9% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,595,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,985,000 after acquiring an additional 98,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,683,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,692,000 after acquiring an additional 42,899 shares during the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BRO. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.30.

In other news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III bought 3,400 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.92 per share, with a total value of $196,928.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,169.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $53.80 on Friday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.82 and a fifty-two week high of $74.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.75.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $901.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Brown & Brown’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.49%.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

