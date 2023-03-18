Bubblefong Self Reported Market Cap Hits $30.15 Million (BBF)

Bubblefong (BBF) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. In the last seven days, Bubblefong has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. One Bubblefong token can currently be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00001190 BTC on popular exchanges. Bubblefong has a total market cap of $30.15 million and approximately $574,151.60 worth of Bubblefong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000249 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000309 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $101.90 or 0.00368996 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,406.32 or 0.26819890 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Bubblefong Token Profile

Bubblefong’s launch date was January 9th, 2022. Bubblefong’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,028,959 tokens. Bubblefong’s official Twitter account is @bubblefonggame and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bubblefong is medium.com/@bubblefong-friends. Bubblefong’s official website is bubblefong.io.

Bubblefong Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Shark BubbleFong Friends is inspired by the classic arcade-puzzle games. They aim to provide a new-generation gaming experience to players by combining both modern and classic gaming genres so all types of players can enjoy Baby Shark BubbleFong Friends together.”

