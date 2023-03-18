Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America started coverage on Bumble in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Bumble from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bumble from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Bumble from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Bumble from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.95.

Get Bumble alerts:

Bumble Trading Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ:BMBL traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $19.93. 3,033,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,647,399. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -32.67 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.39 and a 200-day moving average of $23.17. Bumble has a fifty-two week low of $17.62 and a fifty-two week high of $39.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Bumble news, major shareholder Holdings Gp Man Blackstone III sold 11,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $260,497,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 8.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMBL. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,793,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bumble by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 207,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 99,534 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,601,000.

Bumble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.