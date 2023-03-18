Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America started coverage on Bumble in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Bumble from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bumble from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Bumble from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Bumble from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.95.
Bumble Trading Up 2.9 %
NASDAQ:BMBL traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $19.93. 3,033,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,647,399. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -32.67 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.39 and a 200-day moving average of $23.17. Bumble has a fifty-two week low of $17.62 and a fifty-two week high of $39.33.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMBL. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,793,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bumble by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 207,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 99,534 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,601,000.
Bumble Company Profile
Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bumble (BMBL)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.