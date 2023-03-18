C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Receives $15.44 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.44.

CCCC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on C4 Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut C4 Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded C4 Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on C4 Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

C4 Therapeutics Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CCCC opened at $3.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $192.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.81. C4 Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.84 and a 52-week high of $26.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 6.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C4 Therapeutics

In other news, Director Utpal Koppikar acquired 5,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.60 per share, for a total transaction of $31,735.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at $31,735.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 14.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 7,785 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 263.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 19,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 13,894 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,370,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 25,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

