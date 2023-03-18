C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.44.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on C4 Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded C4 Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on C4 Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered C4 Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th.
Insider Activity
In other C4 Therapeutics news, Director Utpal Koppikar acquired 5,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.60 per share, for a total transaction of $31,735.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,735.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 14.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On C4 Therapeutics
C4 Therapeutics Stock Down 5.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ CCCC opened at $3.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $192.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.81. C4 Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.84 and a 52-week high of $26.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 6.46.
C4 Therapeutics Company Profile
C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on C4 Therapeutics (CCCC)
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
- Europe Raises Interest Rates, Should the Fed Follow?
Receive News & Ratings for C4 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C4 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.