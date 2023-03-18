C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.44.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on C4 Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded C4 Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on C4 Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered C4 Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Insider Activity

In other C4 Therapeutics news, Director Utpal Koppikar acquired 5,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.60 per share, for a total transaction of $31,735.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,735.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 14.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics Stock Down 5.5 %

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCCC. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 40,698 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 7,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CCCC opened at $3.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $192.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.81. C4 Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.84 and a 52-week high of $26.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 6.46.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

Read More

