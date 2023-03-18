C4X Discovery (LON:C4XD) Hits New 1-Year Low at $14.80

C4X Discovery Holdings plc (LON:C4XD – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 14.80 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 14.80 ($0.18), with a volume of 33839 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.05 ($0.18).

C4X Discovery Stock Down 1.0 %

The firm has a market cap of £37.31 million, a P/E ratio of -493.33 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 9.82, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 16.97 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 19.36.

C4X Discovery Company Profile

C4X Discovery Holdings plc operates as drug discovery company in the United Kingdom. The company provides Taxonomy3, a novel in silico platform technology that utilizes proprietary mathematical algorithms to perform complex multivariate analysis of genetic data; Conformetrix, a technology platform which allows 3D-shapes of free drug molecules to be measured from experimental data, giving medicinal chemists new and unprecedented insights into the behavior and physical properties of drug molecules; and 4Sight for visualizing 4D molecules in virtual reality research scientists to view, understand and interrogate the complex, multidimensional molecular shape data of drug molecules.

