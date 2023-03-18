CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

CalAmp Price Performance

Shares of CAMP stock opened at $3.09 on Thursday. CalAmp has a 12 month low of $2.91 and a 12 month high of $7.62. The company has a market capitalization of $114.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Get CalAmp alerts:

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 11.79% and a negative return on equity of 40.90%. The company had revenue of $78.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.65 million. Analysts predict that CalAmp will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CalAmp

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Wes Cummins acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,299,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,196,236. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have purchased a total of 110,000 shares of company stock worth $465,850 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAMP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 357,534 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 11,828 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CalAmp by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,506 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 6,955 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in CalAmp by 8.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,630 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 7,546 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in CalAmp by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,953 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CalAmp by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,984 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $40,431,000 after buying an additional 20,623 shares during the period. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CalAmp

(Get Rating)

CalAmp Corp. engages in delivering of wireless access and computer technologies. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for a broad array of mobile and fixed applications serving multiple vertical markets worldwide. It offers solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the broader IoT market, enabling customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring and efficiently reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from high-value remote and often mobile assets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CalAmp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalAmp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.