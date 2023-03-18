Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Given New C$5.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$8.50 to C$5.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CFW. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$14.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$8.70.

Calfrac Well Services Stock Down 8.5 %

CFW stock traded down C$0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$3.98. 495,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.07. Calfrac Well Services has a 1-year low of C$3.90 and a 1-year high of C$7.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.10. The company has a market cap of C$319.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Calfrac Well Services

About Calfrac Well Services

In related news, Director Charles Pellerin acquired 8,500 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.94 per share, with a total value of C$50,515.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 558,500 shares in the company, valued at C$3,319,165.50. 24.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

