Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 1,296 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cambridge Trust Co. reduced its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 225,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,421 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.9% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Cedar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period.

VTI opened at $197.74 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $233.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.93. The firm has a market cap of $270.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

