Campbell Wealth Management Acquires 258 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Campbell Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 0.2% of Campbell Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Campbell Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 19,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Single Point Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 147,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,748,000 after acquiring an additional 7,289 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 27,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $240.25 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $277.04. The firm has a market cap of $63.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.72.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.