Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Bought by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $5,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 6,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Rempart Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the third quarter worth about $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of CNI stock opened at $115.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.77. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $103.79 and a 52 week high of $137.19. The company has a market cap of $77.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.91.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.5906 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CNI shares. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Desjardins dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. CIBC dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$181.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.35.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

