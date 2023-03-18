Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

CSIQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Solar in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSIQ traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.03. 1,821,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,141,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.20. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.46. Canadian Solar has a 12 month low of $22.15 and a 12 month high of $47.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSIQ. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Solar by 4.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,650 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Solar by 10.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,647 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,853 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $272,000. 47.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

