Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Shares Down 4.6%

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) shares fell 4.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $35.79 and last traded at $36.34. 284,027 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 1,108,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.11.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSIQ. Citigroup lowered Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Solar in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Solar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.50 and its 200 day moving average is $37.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.46.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 363.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 151,362 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $5,638,000 after acquiring an additional 118,725 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the third quarter valued at approximately $308,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the third quarter valued at approximately $818,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 6.0% during the second quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 32,006 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 5.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,044 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

