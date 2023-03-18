Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.41

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.41 and traded as high as $5.62. Cantaloupe shares last traded at $5.51, with a volume of 875,448 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cantaloupe in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Get Cantaloupe alerts:

Cantaloupe Trading Down 2.0 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.28 million, a PE ratio of -38.57 and a beta of 1.79.

Institutional Trading of Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe ( NASDAQ:CTLP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Cantaloupe had a negative return on equity of 5.93% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $61.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLP. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cantaloupe during the 4th quarter worth about $3,347,000. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its position in Cantaloupe by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,856,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,077,000 after acquiring an additional 751,879 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cantaloupe by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Cantaloupe by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 423,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 230,335 shares during the period. Finally, Invenire Partners LP lifted its position in Cantaloupe by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invenire Partners LP now owns 888,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 186,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cantaloupe, Inc is a digital payments and software services company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The firm focuses on transforming the unattended retail community by offering one integrated solution for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.