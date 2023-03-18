Capital & Regional (LON:CAL) Receives “Buy” Rating from Numis Securities

Numis Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Capital & Regional (LON:CAL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Numis Securities currently has a GBX 70 ($0.85) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

CAL traded down GBX 0.80 ($0.01) on Friday, hitting GBX 55.20 ($0.67). 235,256 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,716. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 56.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 54.94. The firm has a market cap of £93.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,840.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.77. Capital & Regional has a one year low of GBX 42.80 ($0.52) and a one year high of GBX 67 ($0.82). The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.31.

Capital & Regional Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a GBX 2.75 ($0.03) dividend. This is an increase from Capital & Regional’s previous dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 4.82%. Capital & Regional’s payout ratio is presently 16,666.67%.

About Capital & Regional

Capital & Regional is a UK focused retail property REIT specialising in shopping centres that dominate their catchment, serving the non-discretionary and value orientated needs of the local communities. It has a strong track record of delivering value enhancing retail and leisure asset management opportunities across a portfolio of in-town shopping centres.

