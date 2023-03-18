Cardano (ADA) One Day Volume Reaches $401.22 Million

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. Cardano has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion and $401.22 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cardano has traded 11.7% higher against the dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00001255 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,787.17 or 0.06536946 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00063360 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00023578 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00045859 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000232 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00007731 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00019846 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000806 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,591,462,142 coins and its circulating supply is 34,707,226,195 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

