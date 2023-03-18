Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Bank of America

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Bank of America from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CRBU. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Caribou Biosciences from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Caribou Biosciences from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Caribou Biosciences from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.83.

Shares of CRBU traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $4.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,525,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,106. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.05 million, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.49 and a 200 day moving average of $8.31. Caribou Biosciences has a twelve month low of $4.83 and a twelve month high of $13.19.

In related news, insider Syed Ali-Aamir Rizvi sold 5,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total value of $35,506.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,643.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRBU. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 168.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

