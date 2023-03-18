Carret Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,235 Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Carret Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,235 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 62.0% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,521,397 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $862,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,169 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Illumina by 74.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,574,461 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $300,391,000 after acquiring an additional 671,462 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 188.8% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 507,090 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $96,748,000 after buying an additional 331,515 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the third quarter worth $47,698,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 240.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 258,226 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $90,225,000 after buying an additional 182,272 shares during the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illumina Stock Down 0.2 %

ILMN opened at $224.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.28. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.45 and a twelve month high of $371.16. The firm has a market cap of $35.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.02, a PEG ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.11). Illumina had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 96.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total transaction of $102,290.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,909,471.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total transaction of $102,290.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,909,471.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total transaction of $179,051.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,796 shares in the company, valued at $574,773.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,186 shares of company stock worth $2,255,837 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ILMN shares. OTR Global upgraded shares of Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus cut shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.40.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

See Also

