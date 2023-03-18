Carret Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,235 Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Carret Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,235 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 62.0% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,521,397 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $862,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,169 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Illumina by 74.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,574,461 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $300,391,000 after acquiring an additional 671,462 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 188.8% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 507,090 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $96,748,000 after buying an additional 331,515 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the third quarter worth $47,698,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 240.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 258,226 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $90,225,000 after buying an additional 182,272 shares during the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Illumina Stock Down 0.2 %
ILMN opened at $224.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.28. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.45 and a twelve month high of $371.16. The firm has a market cap of $35.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.02, a PEG ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.15.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total transaction of $102,290.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,909,471.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total transaction of $102,290.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,909,471.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total transaction of $179,051.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,796 shares in the company, valued at $574,773.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,186 shares of company stock worth $2,255,837 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ILMN shares. OTR Global upgraded shares of Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus cut shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.40.
Illumina Profile
Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.
