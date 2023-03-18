Carret Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Carret Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUMGet Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,582 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 396.6% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 668.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 292 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

NYSE YUM opened at $126.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.98. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.96 and a fifty-two week high of $133.77.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUMGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 19.37%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 53.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $510,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,393 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $547,366.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,011.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $510,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,871,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

