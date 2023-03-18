Carret Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,497 Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Carret Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PFS Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 24,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 12,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 495,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,882,000 after purchasing an additional 51,291 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 628,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other news, COO Eric Carr sold 7,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $409,461.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,557.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Down 1.1 %

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PEG shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.20.

PEG stock opened at $58.53 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.18.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 110.68%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

Further Reading

