Carret Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Carret Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,436 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.0% of Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 24,815 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 27,442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after buying an additional 5,777 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 2,887 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $93.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $170.26 billion, a PE ratio of 51.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $144.46.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $1,783,110.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,186 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,493.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,921 shares of company stock valued at $6,209,132 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Huber Research initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Macquarie raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.92.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

