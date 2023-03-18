Carret Asset Management LLC Sells 2,520 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Carret Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,820 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,520 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in Mastercard by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 1.3% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 2.3% during the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 1.4% during the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 3.2% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total transaction of $6,418,884.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,544 shares in the company, valued at $13,379,827.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total value of $6,418,884.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,544 shares in the company, valued at $13,379,827.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 655,522 shares of company stock worth $242,724,561. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $456.00 to $441.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $437.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.41.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $348.89. 1,814,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,774,876. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.05, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $366.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $340.18. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $390.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.31%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

