Carret Asset Management LLC Sells 8,885 Shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Carret Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,885 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marqeta were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Marqeta during the first quarter worth $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marqeta by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MQ opened at $4.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 1.93. Marqeta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.93 and a 1-year high of $12.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.55.

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $203.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.67 million. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 24.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MQ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho cut their price target on Marqeta from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Marqeta from $7.25 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Marqeta from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Marqeta from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.22.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

