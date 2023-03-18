Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $95.92

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $95.92 and traded as low as $92.98. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. shares last traded at $94.25, with a volume of 17 shares changing hands.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.21 and its 200 day moving average is $95.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 0.72.

Get Casio Computer Co.Ltd. alerts:

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $481.29 million for the quarter. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 5.79%.

About Casio Computer Co.,Ltd.

Casio Computer Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of watches and personal electronic equipment. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Systems Equipment, and Others. The Consumer segment provides watches, clocks, electronic dictionaries, calculators, label printers, and electronic musical instruments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Casio Computer Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casio Computer Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.