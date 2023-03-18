Casper Trading 8.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. During the last seven days, Casper has traded 8.4% higher against the dollar. One Casper coin can now be purchased for $0.0374 or 0.00000137 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Casper has a market capitalization of $404.92 million and $6.71 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000247 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000307 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $100.54 or 0.00367245 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,307.84 or 0.26692653 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Casper Profile

Casper launched on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,576,213,787 coins and its circulating supply is 10,833,724,176 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The official website for Casper is casper.network. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,574,607,742 with 10,832,221,141 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.03822094 USD and is up 4.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $7,027,523.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars.

