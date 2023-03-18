Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Cass Information Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company.
Cass Information Systems Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CASS opened at $45.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $619.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.63. Cass Information Systems has a 52-week low of $31.84 and a 52-week high of $51.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.64 and a 200 day moving average of $43.37.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cass Information Systems
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Cass Information Systems during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 165.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors own 56.15% of the company’s stock.
Cass Information Systems Company Profile
Cass Information Systems, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information and payment management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Banking Services, and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other. The Information Services segment offers transportation, energy, telecommunication, and environmental invoice processing and payment services to large corporations.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cass Information Systems (CASS)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Cass Information Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cass Information Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.