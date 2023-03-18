Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Cass Information Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company.

Get Cass Information Systems alerts:

Cass Information Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CASS opened at $45.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $619.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.63. Cass Information Systems has a 52-week low of $31.84 and a 52-week high of $51.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.64 and a 200 day moving average of $43.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cass Information Systems

Cass Information Systems ( NASDAQ:CASS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). Cass Information Systems had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The business had revenue of $48.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that Cass Information Systems will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Cass Information Systems during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 165.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

Cass Information Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cass Information Systems, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information and payment management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Banking Services, and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other. The Information Services segment offers transportation, energy, telecommunication, and environmental invoice processing and payment services to large corporations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cass Information Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cass Information Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.