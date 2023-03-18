Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stock Position Decreased by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank cut its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter worth $33,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter worth $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth $40,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth $68,000. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 18,294 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $4,555,206.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 18,294 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $4,555,206.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,616.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,984 shares of company stock worth $22,519,893. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE CAT traded down $3.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $215.63. 1,585,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,368,392. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $266.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $111.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.11.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Caterpillar to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.00.

Caterpillar Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Articles

