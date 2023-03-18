CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) Director Karl G. Baily Acquires 1,800 Shares

CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) Director Karl G. Baily acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.75 per share, for a total transaction of $40,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,027 shares in the company, valued at $91,614.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

CB Financial Services Stock Performance

CBFV stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.30. 2,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,769. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.32 million, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.10. CB Financial Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $25.00.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $14.23 million for the quarter. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 19.55%. On average, analysts forecast that CB Financial Services, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CB Financial Services Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from CB Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 45.87%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CB Financial Services in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of CB Financial Services

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $130,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 164,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,893 shares in the last quarter. Petiole USA ltd grew its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Petiole USA ltd now owns 215,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 9,576 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in CB Financial Services by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 20,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in CB Financial Services by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 246,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,272,000 after buying an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. 29.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The company operates through the Community Banking and Insurance Brokerage Services segments. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans as well as a variety of deposit products for individuals and businesses.

See Also

