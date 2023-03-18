CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Acquired by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network lifted its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,774 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in CDW were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in CDW by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,868,526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $767,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303,669 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in CDW by 109.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 551,217 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $86,034,000 after acquiring an additional 287,957 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in CDW by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 500,398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $78,843,000 after purchasing an additional 261,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in CDW by 186.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 338,123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,967,000 after purchasing an additional 219,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CDW in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,927,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $188.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.17. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $147.91 and a 12 month high of $215.00.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.02. CDW had a return on equity of 103.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. CDW’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

CDW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CDW from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CDW in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on CDW from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.86.

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 4,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total value of $955,790.69. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,927.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.

