Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CLLS. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Cellectis from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Cellectis from $36.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cellectis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.71.

Cellectis Price Performance

CLLS stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.88. 74,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,613. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $104.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.13. Cellectis has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $5.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cellectis

About Cellectis

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cellectis by 11.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,348,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,816,000 after buying an additional 133,587 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cellectis by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 679,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 106,125 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cellectis by 166.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 603,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after buying an additional 376,862 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cellectis by 3.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 262,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 8,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Cellectis by 21.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 91,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 16,330 shares in the last quarter. 22.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cellectis SA operates as a clinical stage biotechnological company. The firm operates through the segments: Therapeutics and Plants. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and monogenic diseases. The Plants segment focuses on using Calyxt’s proprietary PlantSpringTM technology platform to engineer plant metabolism to produce innovative, high-value, and sustainable materials and products for use in helping customers meet their sustainability targets and financial goals.

