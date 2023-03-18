Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CLLS. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Cellectis from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Cellectis from $36.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cellectis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.71.
Cellectis Price Performance
CLLS stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.88. 74,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,613. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $104.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.13. Cellectis has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $5.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.65.
About Cellectis
Cellectis SA operates as a clinical stage biotechnological company. The firm operates through the segments: Therapeutics and Plants. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and monogenic diseases. The Plants segment focuses on using Calyxt’s proprietary PlantSpringTM technology platform to engineer plant metabolism to produce innovative, high-value, and sustainable materials and products for use in helping customers meet their sustainability targets and financial goals.
