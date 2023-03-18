CEMATRIX (CVE:CVX) Shares Down 2.9%

CEMATRIX Co. (CVE:CVX – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 8,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 50,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

CEMATRIX Trading Down 2.9 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.19. The stock has a market cap of C$22.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.47.

About CEMATRIX

CEMATRIX Corporation manufactures and supplies cellular concrete products for various applications in Canada and the United States. Its cellular concrete products are used in lightweight backfill for MSE walls, bridge approach backfill, roadways and runways, and slope stabilization; insulation materials for oil and gas facility slabs, roadways, shallow utilities, and contaminated site remediation; and tunnel grout, annular pipe grout, pipe abandonment, and flowable fills applications.

