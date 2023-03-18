Cementos Argos (OTCMKTS:CMTOY) Stock Price Down 46.5%

Shares of Cementos Argos S.A. (OTCMKTS:CMTOY – Get Rating) traded down 46.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.60 and last traded at $1.60. 5,221 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 111% from the average session volume of 2,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.99.

Cementos Argos Trading Down 46.5 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.75.

Cementos Argos Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th.

Cementos Argos Company Profile

Cementos Argos SA engages in the production of cement and concrete products. It operates through the following segments: Colombia, Caribbean and Central America, United States, and Corporate and Others. The company was founded on January 2, 1934 and is headquartered in Medellín, Colombia.

