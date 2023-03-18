Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) CEO Sarah London Buys 30,000 Shares

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) CEO Sarah London bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.60 per share, with a total value of $1,878,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 313,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,653,457.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Centene Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:CNC opened at $62.55 on Friday. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $61.82 and a 12-month high of $98.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.84.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.01). Centene had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $35.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Centene declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, December 16th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Centene during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Centene during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Centene by 5,700.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Centene during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Centene during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNC shares. TheStreet lowered Centene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on Centene from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Centene from $97.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.94.

About Centene

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

