Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Shares Acquired by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. grew its holdings in Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,476 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Centerspace were worth $4,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Centerspace in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 395.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 151.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centerspace in the second quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centerspace in the third quarter valued at about $133,000. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centerspace Stock Down 5.3 %

NYSE:CSR traded down $2.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.50. The stock had a trading volume of 262,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,012. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Centerspace has a twelve month low of $52.94 and a twelve month high of $104.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.55. The company has a market capitalization of $804.11 million, a PE ratio of -39.34, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.92.

Centerspace Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. Centerspace’s payout ratio is currently -214.70%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CSR shares. Raymond James cut shares of Centerspace from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Centerspace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Centerspace from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Centerspace presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Centerspace operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

