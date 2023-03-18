Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Now Covered by Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. SVB Securities started coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. They set an outperform rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.83.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.5 %

CNTA stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.90. 148,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 12.49 and a current ratio of 12.49. The firm has a market cap of $367.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.79. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.88 and a 1-year high of $9.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centessa Pharmaceuticals

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Equity Partners grew its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 275.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,356 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $102,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $192,000. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its registrational pipeline products include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B.

