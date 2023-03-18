Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Now Covered by Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. SVB Securities started coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. They set an outperform rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.83.
Centessa Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.5 %
CNTA stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.90. 148,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 12.49 and a current ratio of 12.49. The firm has a market cap of $367.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.79. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.88 and a 1-year high of $9.95.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centessa Pharmaceuticals
About Centessa Pharmaceuticals
Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its registrational pipeline products include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Centessa Pharmaceuticals (CNTA)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.