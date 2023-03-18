Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CENX has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Century Aluminum from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. B. Riley lowered shares of Century Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Century Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.33.

Shares of CENX traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.66. The stock had a trading volume of 3,715,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,027,193. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $799.49 million, a P/E ratio of -32.07 and a beta of 2.72. Century Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $5.27 and a fifty-two week high of $29.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Century Aluminum by 268.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Century Aluminum during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Century Aluminum by 18.6% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Century Aluminum during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Century Aluminum during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

