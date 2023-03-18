Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

Get Ceragon Networks alerts:

Ceragon Networks Stock Down 7.1 %

Shares of Ceragon Networks stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.56. The company had a trading volume of 538,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,871. The stock has a market cap of $131.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.94. Ceragon Networks has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $2.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ceragon Networks

About Ceragon Networks

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ion Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Ceragon Networks by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,208,611 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,385 shares during the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 2,412,135 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,607,000 after purchasing an additional 595,380 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,144,848 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 222,343 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 1,028,029 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 62,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 1.0% during the third quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 670,158 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 6,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Ceragon Networks Ltd. is engaged in the provision of wireless backhaul and fronthaul solutions. Its products include IP-50, IP-20, IP-20 Assured, Pointlink Stabilized Platforms, and Network & Service Management. The company was founded on July 23, 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ceragon Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceragon Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.