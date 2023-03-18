Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.
Ceragon Networks Stock Down 7.1 %
Shares of Ceragon Networks stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.56. The company had a trading volume of 538,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,871. The stock has a market cap of $131.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.94. Ceragon Networks has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $2.87.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ceragon Networks
About Ceragon Networks
Ceragon Networks Ltd. is engaged in the provision of wireless backhaul and fronthaul solutions. Its products include IP-50, IP-20, IP-20 Assured, Pointlink Stabilized Platforms, and Network & Service Management. The company was founded on July 23, 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.
