Cerence (OTCMKTS:CRNCV) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Cerence Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRNCV – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.50 and last traded at $25.60. Approximately 758,062 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 898% from the average daily volume of 75,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.21.

Cerence Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.43.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cerence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerence and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.