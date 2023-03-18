CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $113.63

CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIB) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$113.63 and traded as high as C$126.28. CGI shares last traded at C$126.22, with a volume of 431,441 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CGI from C$130.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. TD Securities raised their price target on CGI from C$135.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CGI from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on CGI from C$125.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on CGI from C$140.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$138.44.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$120.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$113.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.21. The firm has a market cap of C$26.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.86.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

