Chardan Capital Lowers Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Price Target to $26.00

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Chardan Capital from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 198.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Silence Therapeutics from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Silence Therapeutics from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Silence Therapeutics Trading Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ SLN opened at $8.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $260.39 million, a PE ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 0.88. Silence Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $21.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.34 and a 200-day moving average of $12.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Silence Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLN. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 99.7% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 11,410 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $450,000. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC boosted its position in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 176.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 79,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 50,820 shares in the last quarter.

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

