Chardan Capital Lowers Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Price Target to $26.00

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Chardan Capital from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 198.85% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Silence Therapeutics from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Silence Therapeutics from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.
Silence Therapeutics Trading Down 3.2 %
NASDAQ SLN opened at $8.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $260.39 million, a PE ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 0.88. Silence Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $21.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.34 and a 200-day moving average of $12.59.
Silence Therapeutics Company Profile
Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.
