Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup started coverage on Cheniere Energy Partners in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Cheniere Energy Partners Trading Down 6.2 %

Shares of CQP opened at $43.14 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $40.20 and a twelve month high of $62.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.86.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction facilities situated adjacent to the regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass Liquefied natural gas terminal. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

