Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Sells 1,665 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC cut its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,025 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Intel by 164.4% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 13,755 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 8,553 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,186,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its position in shares of Intel by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 46,996 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 358.9% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 100,011 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 78,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 455.9% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 651,535 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $18,719,000 after purchasing an additional 534,339 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $29.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.14. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $52.51. The company has a market cap of $123.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. Intel’s revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 74.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on INTC. Morgan Stanley raised Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.50 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $23.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Intel from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.38.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

