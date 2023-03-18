Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2023

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCEGet Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($3.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.18) by $0.31, Briefing.com reports. Children’s Place had a return on equity of 43.35% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $456.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Children’s Place Price Performance

Children’s Place stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,634,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.35 million, a PE ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 2.00. Children’s Place has a 1-year low of $29.20 and a 1-year high of $57.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on PLCE shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Children’s Place from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Children’s Place in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on shares of Children’s Place to $50.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,875,000 after acquiring an additional 9,551 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Children’s Place by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,337,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,918,000 after purchasing an additional 17,346 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 636,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,689,000 after purchasing an additional 28,620 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Children’s Place during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,294,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Children’s Place by 5.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 537,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,914,000 after purchasing an additional 26,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

About Children’s Place

(Get Rating)

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Children's Place (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Receive News & Ratings for Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.