Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($3.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.18) by $0.31, Briefing.com reports. Children’s Place had a return on equity of 43.35% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $456.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Children’s Place stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,634,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.35 million, a PE ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 2.00. Children’s Place has a 1-year low of $29.20 and a 1-year high of $57.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PLCE shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Children’s Place from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Children’s Place in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on shares of Children’s Place to $50.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.40.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,875,000 after acquiring an additional 9,551 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Children’s Place by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,337,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,918,000 after purchasing an additional 17,346 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 636,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,689,000 after purchasing an additional 28,620 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Children’s Place during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,294,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Children’s Place by 5.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 537,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,914,000 after purchasing an additional 26,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

