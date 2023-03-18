Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.50-$3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.62 billion-$1.66 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.71 billion. Children’s Place also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.50-3.00 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on shares of Children’s Place to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Children’s Place in a research report on Thursday. They set a hold rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Children’s Place from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Children’s Place has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.40.

Get Children's Place alerts:

Children’s Place Stock Performance

Shares of PLCE stock opened at $38.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.35 million, a P/E ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.08 and its 200 day moving average is $39.08. Children’s Place has a 12 month low of $29.20 and a 12 month high of $57.00.

Institutional Trading of Children’s Place

Children’s Place ( NASDAQ:PLCE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($3.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.18) by $0.31. Children’s Place had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 43.35%. The business had revenue of $456.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Children’s Place will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Children’s Place by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Children’s Place by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Western Standard LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Children’s Place during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Children’s Place by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Children’s Place by 1,517.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Children’s Place

(Get Rating)

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.