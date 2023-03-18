Chorus (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $25.86

Chorus Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRYY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.86 and traded as low as $24.17. Chorus shares last traded at $24.17, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

Chorus Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.35.

Chorus Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.4327 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th.

About Chorus

Chorus Ltd. operates as a telecommunications infrastructure company. The firm engages in the provision of fixed line communications infrastructure services to retail service providers. It also offers nationwide network of fiber optic cables and copper cables that connect homes and businesses to each other and also provides backhaul and co-location services to retail service providers.

