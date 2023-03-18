Christian Lapointe Purchases 20,000 Shares of Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) Stock

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Rating) General Counsel Christian Lapointe purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.77 per share, with a total value of $35,400.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 247,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,416.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Quantum-Si Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:QSI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,367,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,282. Quantum-Si incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $1.57 and a fifty-two week high of $5.42. The company has a market capitalization of $241.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.05 and a 200-day moving average of $2.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Quantum-Si by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,354,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,475,000 after buying an additional 134,546 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Quantum-Si by 6.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,920,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,533,000 after buying an additional 308,343 shares during the last quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new stake in Quantum-Si during the fourth quarter worth about $7,612,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Quantum-Si by 15.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,723,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,739,000 after buying an additional 237,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Quantum-Si by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,694,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after buying an additional 81,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.05% of the company’s stock.

Quantum-Si Company Profile

Quantum-Si incorporated, a life sciences company, develops a single molecule detection platform for sample preparation and sequencing. It offers a proprietary single molecule detection platform for use in semiconductor industry to field proteomics to enable next generation protein sequencing. The company was incorporated in 2013 is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

