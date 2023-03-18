Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Truist Financial

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2023

Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDNGet Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Churchill Downs from $268.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Churchill Downs from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $243.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $273.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $273.67.

Churchill Downs Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of CHDN traded up $3.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $246.91. The stock had a trading volume of 284,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,208. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.68. Churchill Downs has a twelve month low of $172.75 and a twelve month high of $253.29. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDNGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $480.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.71 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 60.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO William E. Mudd sold 20,000 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.46, for a total transaction of $4,929,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 306,003 shares in the company, valued at $75,417,499.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Churchill Downs

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHDN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 16.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 78.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 24.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,380,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,830,000 after acquiring an additional 73,505 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 8.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

About Churchill Downs

(Get Rating)

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

Recommended Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.