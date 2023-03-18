Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Churchill Downs from $268.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Churchill Downs from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $243.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $273.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $273.67.

Shares of CHDN traded up $3.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $246.91. The stock had a trading volume of 284,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,208. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.68. Churchill Downs has a twelve month low of $172.75 and a twelve month high of $253.29. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $480.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.71 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 60.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO William E. Mudd sold 20,000 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.46, for a total transaction of $4,929,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 306,003 shares in the company, valued at $75,417,499.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHDN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 16.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 78.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 24.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,380,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,830,000 after acquiring an additional 73,505 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 8.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

