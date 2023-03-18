CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Takes $2.25 Million Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 113,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,247,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 162.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA boosted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Trading Down 3.4 %

ICLN stock opened at $18.32 on Friday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $16.34 and a 12-month high of $23.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.01 and its 200 day moving average is $20.09.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

